Weekend Rumblings - News for June 3, 2023

Anne Rogers writes about Bobby Witt’s incredible power/speed combo:

“I can still get a lot better,” Witt said. “I think the jumps I have, I can make up for those with the speed I’ve been blessed with. There’s always room for improvement. We work on it before the game, finding tendencies and cues.” Witt’s speed completely changes the mindset of an opposing team when he’s on base. “There’s one tool that never slumps, and that’s speed,” Duffy said. “When he’s on first, he stresses out a catcher, stresses out an infield. Some other guys I’ve played against who had that combo, like [Jose] Altuve a couple years ago, it’s really stressful. I have to play up because he’s fast but he’s also trying to smack everything down my throat at 108.”

She also gives us some injury updates, including one on Amir Garrett.

Garrett was placed on the IL on June 2, retroactive to May 29, with elbow pain that manager Matt Quatraro described “similar to a bone bruise,” and said the righty will be shut down for five to seven days before being reevaluated. Garrett’s return could be anywhere from three to four weeks.

David Lesky looks at the hitting performance and sees some positives for Witt.

It’s so easy to just say he swings too much and move on. And he does, but I have a stat that may blow your mind. At least according to the Statcast “chase percentage,” Witt has a lower chase rate than Vinnie Pasquantino who is chasing way too much, especially for him. He actually doesn’t swing and miss nearly as much as you might think either. On the surface, there’s something that just doesn’t add up with what he’s doing. Yes, he chases too much and yes he swings too much, but there is more to it. The batted ball data is almost all positive.

MLB.com has a mock draft with prep pitcher Noble Meyer going to the Royals.

Meyer would give Jesuit HS the top prep pitcher taken in two of the last four Drafts, following Mick Abel going 15th to the Phillies in 2020. Other possibilities include Teel, Lowder, Gonzalez and Wilson from the college ranks and Nimmala, Mitchell and third baseman Aidan Miller from the high school class.

Patrick Mahomes wowed fans at the Big Slick celebrity softball game.

There will be a star in the Bally Sports broadcast booth for writer Sarah Langs, who last year revealed she was diagnosed with ALS.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon won’t have charges after a confrontation with a fan.

Boston pitcher Chris Sale leaves his start with shoulder soreness.

Why MLB managers should challenge calls more than they do.

Hitters are losing more long plate appearances.

Teams are calling the Reds about infielder Jonathan India.

Nothing is working for pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

How do the Dodgers keep winning?

The Rays acquire pitcher Robert Stephenson from the Pirates.

The Brewers release former home run champ Luke Voit.

The Cubs are having an “I Think You Should Leave”-inspired promotion.

Former Dodgers All-Star Steve Garvey mulls a run at the Senate.

Chiefsaholic is now on the Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The Big 12 is talking expansion again.

Scientists have taken an x-ray of a single atom.

Do we really need all these apps on our phone?

Inside the meltdown at CNN.

Your song of the day is George Clinton with Atomic Dog.