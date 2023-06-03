 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Rockies Saturday game thread

The Royals look to even the I-70 West series.

By Max Rieper
/ new
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals look to even the I-70 West series after dropping last night’s game 7-2. Daniel Lynch makes his second start of the season for the Royals. Matt Duffy gets the start at second against a lefty.

Lefty Austin Gomber goes for the Rockies. Only two pitchers have a worse ERA among qualified starters - Brady Singer and Jordan Lyles.

Game time is 2:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...