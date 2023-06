Royals Review deputy editor Matthew LaMar joins Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco for a special extended episode! How are they all feeling about the Kansas City Royals? Plus, what is Austin Cox’s ceiling compared to Alec Marsh’s? Also, Jeremy gives his thoughts on the John Sherman press conference at the season’s midway point!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at @hokius, Jacob Milham at @JacobMilhamKC, and Greg Walker at @Gregnotcreg.