Royals vs. Dodgers Friday game thread

The Royals jump back into interleague play this weekend against the Dodgers, the organization that Ewing Kauffman sought to emulate when he began the Royals, even copying their uniforms. The Royals are 6-9 against the Dodgers, but have only won one game in six tries against them at home, last hosting them in 2017.

Alec Marsh makes his MLB debut tonight. The 25-year old former second round pick had a 5.32 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 47 1⁄3 innings for Double-A Northwest Arkansas before being promoted and posting a 2.40 ERA in three starts for Omaha. Marsh would become the 15th pitcher already to start a game for the Royals. Only three teams in Royals history have had more starters - 1990, 1992, and the 2006 team which had a club-record 17 starting pitchers.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Alec Marsh as he makes his MLB debut tonight vs. the Dodgers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/jM4xriUpr1 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 30, 2023

Rookie Bobby Miller goes for the Dodgers. He got off to a sensational start but has crashed back to earth in his last two starts. He brings a fastball that can hit triple digits and has good sink along with a plus slider.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.