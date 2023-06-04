 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Rockies Sunday game thread

Will the Royals be swept for the fifth time this year?

By Max Rieper
/ new
Washington Nationals v Kansas City Royals

The Royals have been swept four times this year, and will have to win today to salvage the series and avoid a fifth sweep. Brady Singer will try to build upon an improved outing last time out against Washington when he gave up just two runs in five innings.

Kyle Freeland goes for the Rockies today. He gave up eight runs in less than five innings of work in a 14-10 Royals win last year.

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...