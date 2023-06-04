Royals vs. Rockies Sunday game thread

The Royals have been swept four times this year, and will have to win today to salvage the series and avoid a fifth sweep. Brady Singer will try to build upon an improved outing last time out against Washington when he gave up just two runs in five innings.

Brady Singer takes the mound in our series finale vs. the Rockies.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/KgASPkQI8M — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 4, 2023

Kyle Freeland goes for the Rockies today. He gave up eight runs in less than five innings of work in a 14-10 Royals win last year.

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.