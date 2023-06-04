Royals pitchers issue zero walks in 2-0 win over Rockies

Royals pitchers did not issue a single walk in tossing nine shutout innings in a 2-0 win over the Rockies to salvage the series on Sunday. Brady Singer lasted 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing just five hits while striking out seven to even his record to 4-4.

Singer cruised for most of his start, allowing just one Rockies baserunner to even reach scoring position. He threw 95 pitches, 65 for strikes, with 12 whiffs. He threw just three changeups, instead relying on his slider 42 times to generate 9 whiffs.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland matched him through the first four frames, retiring the first 13 hitters of the game. But the Royals managed to get to him in the fifth, when MJ Melendez doubled with one out. Michael Massey singled him home to put the Royals on the board.

After a brief rain delay, the Royals bullpen managed to pick up where Singer left off. Taylor Clarke collected four outs with two strikeouts, working around a double to Ezequiel Tovar. Aroldis Chapman struck out two of the three batters he faced with a fastball clocked at 102 mph.

In the bottom of the eighth, Maikel Garcia smacked the first home run of his MLB career off Freeland to make it 2-0 Royals.

Maikel Garcia launches his FIRST career home run and the #Royals have a two-run lead!



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/chyGZ4BfVz — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 4, 2023

Scott Barlow got into some trouble in the ninth with a pair of singles, but struck out Tovar for his seventh save of the season. Royals pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, tying a season high, and it was the sixth time they have issued zero walks in a game this year.

The Royals improve to 18-41 and will head to Miami for a three game set against the Marlins beginning on Monday.