Royals Rumblings - News for June 5, 2023

Daniel Lynch talks about overcoming a five-run first inning on Saturday with Jaylon Thompson.

“I felt like I did a good job of continuing to attack,” Lynch said. “Hits like that are going to happen. I tried to stay within my control and keep on attacking guys and try to get ahead and make good pitches. I felt like I did that, but I obviously put myself in a hole there hitting the first guy.”

Bobby Witt Jr. talked about his miscues over the weekend.

“[A] mistake was made. It can’t happen,” Witt said. “Lynch was pitching his tail off, gives up a couple of bloop hits. It’s one of those games that you feel is on your shoulders, I feel like it’s on mine, making that mistake. … “Just trying to get two instead of one sure out. Trying to be too quick. Sometimes I get too fast at things. I just have to play slower and let the game come to me.”

Brady Singer had one of his best starts of the year, writes Anne Rogers.

“I’ve been able to steer the sinker around and have command of it,” Singer said. “The slider being in the zone and having chase, too, I was really excited about that. ... Just the command of everything, attack the way I was doing last year, [which] helped me through a lot of games. To have that today helps a lot.”

Maikel Garcia hit his first career MLB home run.

“Nicky Lopez before the game said, ‘Hey, make a homer,’” Garcia said. “I tried to and that’s what I got today.”

Salvador Perez has improved his pitch framing significantly this year.

According to Statcast, Perez has converted 55.6% of non-swing pitches at the top of the strike zone into called strikes. This number illustrates the likelihood that Perez can influence a strike on pitches that might have just missed the zone. “His setup has been good as far as inducing strikes,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He’s been getting more in the middle of the plate and giving our guys more margin for error. All of those things have provided him a better chance to present the pitch.”

Pete Grathoff writes about whether Mike Moustakas will have a retirement ceremony at the K someday.

“Now that I’m getting a little older and obviously you don’t get to play baseball for the rest of your life, you start thinking about those things,” Moustakas said. “But I still feel like I’ve got a couple of years left in me, and obviously I loved being a Kansas City Royal. I’ll always be a Royal, and at the day that time comes that’ll be a decision I make. I think it’ll be pretty easy. “But I love the city. I love these people and I love this team. So I’m happy that I got to come back here and be a part of it again. And to be able to play in front of these fans is gonna be awesome.”

Stephen Strasburg has severe nerve damage and may not be able to pitch again.

First baseman Jon Singleton is back in the big leagues for the first time since 2015.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is getting ejected at a historic rate.

Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna is benched for not hustling.

Bartolo Colon denies reports he is officially retiring.

What does it mean to be in first place at the start of June?

The Guardians designate pitcher Zach Plesac for assignment.

The Diamondbacks extend manager Torey Lovullo through 2024.

The Red Sox sign infielder Rob Refsnyder to a one-year extension.

The Rangers are proving they’re for real.

Howard Johnson and Al Leiter are inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame.

Is the San Diego Chicken ready to hang it up?

Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt, wife of the late Lamar Hunt, dies.

French striker Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid to play in Saudi Arabia.

The costs of devoting so much land to parking.

The future of fish farming could be on land.

How many Spider-characters can the Spider-verse hold?

Your song of the day is The Fugees with Ready or Not.