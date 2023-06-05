Royals Rundown: Max Rieper Talks Rockies, 2024 Possibilities, Royals All-Stars

Royals Review editor Max Rieper joins Jacob Milham for today’s episode! The two recap the Colorado Rockies series, and why do the Kansas City Royals struggle against bad teams. Plus, Jacob has a confusing question about the 2024 squad. It is a good thing that Max has a clear answer about the Royals’ paths forward! Also, MLB All-Star voting is open! Do any Royals have a chance to appear as a starter in Seattle?

