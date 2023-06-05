Royals vs. Marlins Monday game thread

The Royals are taking their talents to South Beach to play the Marlins for the first time since 2019. They have never lost a series there, taking two out of three in Miami three times.

Carlos Hernández will serve as the opener tonight, with Mike Mayers expected to pitch in long relief in his first outings since being nearly perfect in six shutout innings against the Cardinals last week.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Carlos Hernández to open the series in Miami.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/GKFQD6992N — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 5, 2023

Most of the attention in Miami will be on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights, or at least thinking about the NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets. But the Marlins will send lefty Braxton Garrett to the hill as the Marlins trail first place Atlanta by just 3.5 games.

Game time is 5:40 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.