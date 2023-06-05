Royals blow 4-0 lead, allow 9 consecutive runs in unceremonious loss versus Miami

I’ve said it before, but there’s just not a lot of reasons to watch the Kansas City Royals right now. They make Little League mental mistakes. Their pitching depth does not exist. Every one of their core position players not named Nick Pratto is worse—in some cases, way worse—than last year. If you want to, great. I just can’t recommend watching the Royals when there are other, healthier, equally exciting entertainment options that are not nearly as disappointing.

Kansas City lost Monday’s game in excruciating fashion, pushing them to 18-42, which would be embarrassing if a huge chunk of Royals fans hadn’t already mentally checked out a few years ago. The Royals jumped out to a 4-0 lead and then proceeded to allow nine consecutive runs to the Miami Marlins in an eventual 9-6 loss.

Mike Mayers, somebody whose name causes Cardinals fans to physically recoil, was the primary driver in this situation. Mayers took over after Carlos Hernandez opened the game magnificently; Hernandez tossed two perfect innings with three strikeouts. Mayers then gave up a double, a single, a fielder’s choice, another double, and then a walk before mercifully coaxing a double play.

Then, with two outs in the fourth inning, Mayers allowed five consecutive hits—four of whom scored—and coughed up a lead the Royals could not reclaim.

To be fair, the Royals tried. And they were pretty solid offensively! Nick Pratto hit a home run in the third inning, and the Royals notched three other extra base hits (one each for Salvador Perez, MJ Melendez, and Edward Olivares). Plus, Bobby Witt Jr., Melendez, and Maikel Garcia all stole bases. And then there was that time in the sixth inning when the Royals loaded the bases with walks, though none came around to score.

But Drew Waters did not have a great game. He struck out with those bases loaded and nobody scored. Earlier, Waters just flat-out dropped a fly ball that had a checks notes 98% catch probability, which...very bad.

The game might have been closer, but Josh Staumont gave up a two-run home run to Bryan De La Cruz in the bottom of the sixth inning, and in the top of the ninth inning, Witt hit into an inning-ending double play. Womp womp. But mostly, this was a game of “Royals pitching stinks;” The sixth through ninth spots in the Marlins lineup notched seven hits. It was a bad time.

Overall, tonight marks the Royals’ 19th blown lead loss this year. Which, again, that might sting a little more, but with the Royals on pace for 113 losses, I think the impact of this one is a little dulled.

Tomorrow the Royals try not to see their record dip below .300. In June. What a mess.