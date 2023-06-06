Royals Rundown: Monthly Prospect Special with Just Baseball’s Jared Perkins

Jacob Milham hosts Jared Perkins, host of Just Baseball’s Behind the Seams, to talk about the best Kansas City Royals prospects in the month of May. Going from Columbia to Omaha, what prospects stood out in the season’s second month? What teams sorely lacked any offense last month? How does Jared think the Andrew Benintendi trade return will shake out in 2023? Plus, hear which player Jacob thinks could jump from Quad Cities to Kansas City TODAY!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠@hokius⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠, and the podcast itself at @royalrundownpod.

Also, follow Jared on Twitter at @JaredCP1 and read his Mondesi article here.