Royals Rundown: Omaha’s Nicholas Badders Talks Storm Chasers, Career Journey

Omaha Storm Chasers Broadcast and Media Relations Manager Nicholas Badders joins Jacob Milham for today’s bonus episode! Tune in for Badders’ career journey to the Kansas City Royals organization, all the way from Australia to California. Get the inside scoop on Storm Chasers players, hear Badders’ picks for players of the week, and much more in an exciting interview!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠@hokius⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠, and the podcast itself at @royalrundownpod.