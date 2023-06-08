Royals Rundown: Dave Holtzman Talks Raising Royals, Prospects at Each Level

Kansas City Royals Baseball Information Strategist Dave Holtzman sits down with Jacob Milham for an educational one-on-one interview. Royals fans may know Holtzman from his work during baseball broadcasts, but his new role should intrigue fans. Plus, hear Holtzy’s thoughts on analytics entering the game of baseball. Also, if you need more Royals prospects analysis, Holtzman sees them every day! Hear about his thoughts and up-close experiences with the players on the farm.

