Royals Rundown: Ryan Spilborghs Talks Apple TV+, Broadcasting, Reminiscing on Indy Baseball

Broadcaster and former MLB outfielder Ryan Spilborghs sits down with Jacob Milham for a chat ahead of the Kansas City Royals-Baltimore Orioles series! He is a member of AT&T SportsNet’s Emmy-winning television broadcast team for Colorado Rockies games, and co-hosts “Loud Outs” on SiriusXM, but travels to Baltimore this week for Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+! Tune in for his experience in the booth, plus what Hall of Famer is joining the program this week? Also, hear about Spilborghs’ history with the Royals organization and his experience in independent baseball with the Madison Mallards. Tune in for a unique conversation!

Tune in on Friday, June 9 when the Royals visit the Orioles, streaming on Apple TV+.

