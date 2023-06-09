Royals vs. Orioles Friday game thread

The Royals head to Baltimore to begin a three game series against the Orioles, looking to win the series opener for just the fourth time this year.

The Royals placed outfielder Edwards Olivares on the restricted list before the game, although Anne Rogers says it is a “personal matter” and he will return by tomorrow. The restricted list is a catch-all for any unusual circumstances that would make a player unavailable for a game, approved by the league. Nate Eaton comes up to take his place on the roster tonight.

Daniel Lynch has flashed some good results in his first two starts of the year.

Tyler Wells goes for the Orioles. He has been missing bats lately, striking out seven or more in each of his last five starts, with one of the lowest walk rates in baseball.

Tonight’s game airs exclusively on Apple TV+, with no blackout restrictions, and will not air on Bally Sports Kansas City. Game time is 6:05 CT.