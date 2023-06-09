Lynch pitches well, but offense quiet in 3-2 loss to Orioles

Daniel Lynch had his best start of the season, going six innings with just three runs allowed, but the offense managed just two runs in a 3-2 loss in the series opener to Baltimore. Lynch walked just one hitter and struck out four in his longest start of the year and his first quality start.

It was a shaky start for Lynch, when Austin Hays led off the bottom of the first with his seventh home run of the year. Baltimore scored another run in the second when Gunnar Henderson singled and stole second. Jorge Mateo singled him home to make it 2-0.

The Royals got a run back when Nicky Lopez hit a one-out triple, scoring on Nick Pratto’s sacrifice fly. But Baltimore countered in the fifth when Austin Hays and Anthony Santander each hit doubles off Lynch, scoring Hays.

The Royals mustered their best rally in the seventh off Orioles starter Tyler Wells. With two outs, Maikel Garcia and Michael Massey hit back-to-back singles. Drew Waters walked to load the bases and end Wells’ night. A wild pitch by reliever Michael Baumann would score a run, but Nicky Lopez struck out to end the threat. Wells ended the night with just two runs allowed and one walk over 6 2⁄ 3 innings with four strikeouts, earning the win to improve to 5-2 on the year.

Vinnie Pasquantino left the game in the late innings with right shoulder discomfort. Duffy and Nick Pratto each singled in the eighth, but the Royals were unable to score either, and Orioles closer Felix Bautista had a perfect ninth to seal the win.

The Royals fall to 18-45 and lose the opening game of a series for the 16th time in 20 tries. They will try to even the series tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 CT with Brady Singer scheduled to face lefty Cole Irvin.