Royals vs. Dodgers Saturday game thread

The Royals look to avoid loss #60 tonight. Hey, did you know the 1977 Royals lost 60 games for the entire season? Different times.

Daniel Lynch goes to the mound for the Royals tonight. I would advise him not to pitch to Mookie Betts.

Daniel Lynch heads to the mound tonight as we take on the Dodgers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/nNuwAyAKrb — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 1, 2023

The Dodgers activated lefty Julio Urias from the Injured List after a hamstring injury, and demoted lefty reliever Justin Bruihl, who pitched last night.

Game time is 6:15 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.