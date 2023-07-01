 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Dodgers Saturday game thread

Dodge Mookie Betts if you can.

By Max Rieper
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Royals look to avoid loss #60 tonight. Hey, did you know the 1977 Royals lost 60 games for the entire season? Different times.

Daniel Lynch goes to the mound for the Royals tonight. I would advise him not to pitch to Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers activated lefty Julio Urias from the Injured List after a hamstring injury, and demoted lefty reliever Justin Bruihl, who pitched last night.

Game time is 6:15 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...