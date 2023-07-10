Royals Rumblings - News for July 10, 2023

Sam McDowell takes a look back at Royals’ draft woes.

But the current result is that the Royals themselves have been the beneficiary of just 5.7 wins above replacement from those 14 first-round players. And by the way, starting pitcher Brady Singer is at 5.9, which means the remaining players on this first-round list since the bonus pool was introduced — Kyle Zimmer, Hunter Dozier, Manaea, Brandon Finnegan, Foster Griffin, Chase Vallot, Ashe Russell, Nolan Watson, Nick Pratto, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic and Bobby Witt Jr. (and the more recent picks who’ve not yet arrived) — have actually contributed negative 0.2 wins to the Royals. Woof.

Ryan Yarbrough looked impressive in his return from being struck in the head back in May.

“Yarbs was really tremendous from pitch one,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said, “just coming right at them and throwing tons of strikes. As he does, he gets a lot of soft contact. What a great feeling for him.”

The Royals parted ways with reliever Amir Garrett on Sunday.

“None of those decisions are easy,” Quatraro said. “We wrestled with it and ultimately decided that is the way we needed to go right now.”

Bobby Witt Jr. fell a triple short of the cycle on Saturday.

“I was just taking the ABs (at-bats) pitch-by-pitch and taking what the pitchers are giving me,” Witt said. “I am just trying to put a good swing on the ball.”

Nick Pratto was ejected from Friday’s game for arguing balls and strikes.

“I just disagreed with him and it got a little more emotional than I wanted it to,” Pratto said. Pratto was frustrated with a couple of calls. He mentioned that a few pitches could’ve gone either way during his at-bat. “They work hard back there,” Pratto said of the umpires. “At the same time, we are going out there every day and seeing a ton of pitches. We prepare all day and every day for this. It’s pretty frustrating when things don’t go in your favor in that situation.”

Jaylon Thompson gets advice from Royals players for this year’s draftees.

“You are going to get humbled at some point,” Duffy said. “It doesn’t mean you aren’t a good baseball player or can’t figure it out. I believe at every level there is an adjustment that needs to be made.”

Royals prospect Will Klein had a rough outing and was tagged with the loss in the Futures Game.

Royals owner John Sherman will serve on MLB’s relocation committee to consider the Athletics’ request to move to Las Vegas.

