 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals 2023 draft day two open thread

Will the Royals continue to go with high school players?

By Max Rieper
/ new
MLB Draft presented by Nike Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The draft continues with rounds 3-10 today, beginning at 1 p.m. CT with coverage at MLB.com. Tomorrow the draft concludes with rounds 11-20, again beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

With the #8 pick, the Royals selected high school catcher Blake Mitchell out of Sinton High School in Texas. At pick #44 they chose high school right-handed pitcher Blake Wolters out of Mahomet-Seymour High School in central Illinois and at #66 they selected Louisiana-Lafayette outfielder Carson Roccaforte.

The Royals will have the fifth selection in each round, beginning with the #75 overall pick in round three. On day two is typically when you find out if teams worked out deals with players that dropped due to high bonus demands.

Here are the best players available on Kiley McDaniel’s draft list at ESPN.

32. Roch Cholowsky, SS, Hamilton (Ariz.) HS, UCLA commit

36. Jack Hurley, CF, Virginia Tech

39. Trent Caraway, 3B, JSerra Catholic (Calif.) HS, Oregon State commit

40. Drew Burress, CF, Houston County (Ga.) HS, Georgia Tech commit

46. Steven Echavarria, RHP, Millburn (N.J.) HS, Florida commit

55. Paul Wilson, LHP, Lake Ridge (Ore.) HS, Oregon State commit

59. Jace Bohrofen, RF, Arkansas

60. Juaron Watts-Brown, RHP, Oklahoma State

61. Cameron Johnson, LHP, IMG Academy (Fla.) HS, LSU commit

62. Michael Carico, C, Davidson

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...