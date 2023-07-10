Royals 2023 draft day two open thread

The draft continues with rounds 3-10 today, beginning at 1 p.m. CT with coverage at MLB.com. Tomorrow the draft concludes with rounds 11-20, again beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

With the #8 pick, the Royals selected high school catcher Blake Mitchell out of Sinton High School in Texas. At pick #44 they chose high school right-handed pitcher Blake Wolters out of Mahomet-Seymour High School in central Illinois and at #66 they selected Louisiana-Lafayette outfielder Carson Roccaforte.

The Royals will have the fifth selection in each round, beginning with the #75 overall pick in round three. On day two is typically when you find out if teams worked out deals with players that dropped due to high bonus demands.

Here are the best players available on Kiley McDaniel’s draft list at ESPN.