2023 MLB draft day three open thread

Today the draft concludes with rounds 11-20, beginning at 1 p.m. CT with coverage at MLB.com. Notable Royals that were selected in previous drafts in those rounds:

Kevin Seitzer (11th, 1983),

Joe Randa (11th, 1991),

Vinnie Pasquantino (11th, 2019)

Jose Rosado (12th, 1994)

Ken Phelps (15th, 1976)

Glendon Rusch (17th, 1993)

Bret Saberhagen (19th, 1982)

With Day 2 complete, here are the best available players:



-RHP Joey Volchko (@StanfordBSB)

-SS Roch Cholowsky (@UCLABaseball)

-LHP Cameron Johnson (@LSUbaseball)

-OF Grant Gray (@UCLABaseball)

-3B Trent Caraway (@BeaverBaseball)

-SS Dylan Cupp (@HailStateBB) — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) July 10, 2023