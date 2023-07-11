2023 MLB draft day three open thread

Today the draft concludes with rounds 11-20, beginning at 1 p.m. CT with coverage at MLB.com. Notable Royals that were selected in previous drafts in those rounds:
Kevin Seitzer (11th, 1983),
Joe Randa (11th, 1991),
Vinnie Pasquantino (11th, 2019)
Jose Rosado (12th, 1994)
Ken Phelps (15th, 1976)
Glendon Rusch (17th, 1993)
Bret Saberhagen (19th, 1982)
With Day 2 complete, here are the best available players:— Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) July 10, 2023
-RHP Joey Volchko (@StanfordBSB)
-SS Roch Cholowsky (@UCLABaseball)
-LHP Cameron Johnson (@LSUbaseball)
-OF Grant Gray (@UCLABaseball)
-3B Trent Caraway (@BeaverBaseball)
-SS Dylan Cupp (@HailStateBB)
Top remaining college players from the Top 150 of BA's rankings.— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) July 10, 2023
116. Jack Payton, C, Louisvile
122. Tanner Witt, RHP, Texas
126. Khristian Curtis, RHP, Arizona State
129. Jared Dickey, OF, Tennesseehttps://t.co/2TRoKYvZKe
