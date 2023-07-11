 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 MLB draft day three open thread

By Max Rieper
/ new
2022 Major League Baseball Draft Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Today the draft concludes with rounds 11-20, beginning at 1 p.m. CT with coverage at MLB.com. Notable Royals that were selected in previous drafts in those rounds:

Kevin Seitzer (11th, 1983),

Joe Randa (11th, 1991),

Vinnie Pasquantino (11th, 2019)

Jose Rosado (12th, 1994)

Ken Phelps (15th, 1976)

Glendon Rusch (17th, 1993)

Bret Saberhagen (19th, 1982)

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...