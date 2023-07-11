2023 All-Star Game open thread

The stars come out tonight as MLB holds the 93rd annual All-Star Game from T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The American League will look to extend a nine-game winning streak, a period of dominance that has nearly evened the all-time series that the National League long dominated and holds a slight 47-43 lead (with two ties).

Arizona’s Zac Gallen will start for the National League squad against Gerrit Cole of the Yankees. The NL lineup features three Dodgers and three Braves players apiece, while the AL starting lineup has five Rangers. Philadelphia’s Rob Thomson manages the NL squad while Dusty Baker of the Astros heads the AL. The Royals are represented by catcher Salvador Perez, who was selected to the game for the eighth time in his career, and is 2-for-12 with a home run in All-Star contests.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will begin with coverage at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.