Royals 2023 draft signing tracker

After 20 rounds of drafts, the Royals will welcome new players to the organization this week as draftees begin signing. The Royals have a bonus pool of $12,313,500 to spend on their picks. If a team exceeds their total bonus pool, they will incur penalties. A team that exceeds their bonus pool by 0-5 percent will pay a 75 percent tax on the overage. If a team exceeds their pool by more than 5 percent, they will lose a future first-round pick. If they exceed by more than 10 percent, they will lose a second-round pick as well, plus pay a 100 percent tax on the overage. If a team exceeds their pool by 15 percent, they will lose two first-round picks, plus pay the 100 percent tax on the overage.

Each of the picks in the first ten rounds is assigned a slot value that the Royals can sign a player above or below that number. After that round, each pick has a slot value of $150,000 where anything above that must come out of the bonus pool, but there are no savings if you sign someone below that number.

The Royals have also signed some undrafted free agents:

RHP Connor Fenlong, Indiana State University

Fenlong is a New York native who throws 91-93 mph with sink to his fastball. He went 11-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 76 strikeouts and 31 walks in 114 2⁄ 3 innings for the Sycamores.

LF Eric Kennedy, University of Texas

Kennedy is a redshirt senior - he’ll be 24 in September - but he did produce for the Longhorns with added power this year, smacking 17 home runs and hitting .306/.378/.588 although he doesn’t walk much.

The Royals are expected to sign first-round pick Blake Mitchell, a high school catcher out of Texas who is committed to LSU, and many expect him to sign for underslot. There are reports 11th round pick Jared Dickey, an outfielder from the University of Tennessee, will also sign, likely for overslot. Our Preston Farr has reported that the Royals have come to terms with Competitive Balance B round pick Carson Roccaforte, an outfielder from Louisiana-Lafayette.

Here is the 2023 Royals draft class, who has signed, and for what amount. We will keep this updated as more news on signings is made available. The deadline to sign players is July 25.