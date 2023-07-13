Royals unveil 2024 schedule

MLB unveiled schedules for next season, and the Royals will open the 2024 schedule at home against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, March 28. It will be the second consecutive season the Royals will open against the Twins.

MLB will continue with a balanced schedule next year, meaning the Royals will play:

52 games vs. American League Central teams (13 games across 4 series vs. all 4 opponents) 64 league games vs. American League East and West teams (6-7 games vs. each opponent) 46 Interleague games (4 games vs. St. Louis and 3 games vs. all other NL teams)

For National League opponents, the Royals will host hte Brewers in May with the Padres coming to town at the end of the month, the Marlins come to Kansas City in June, the Diamondbacks and Cubs will come to town in July, the Cardinals cross the state to play here in August, and the Giants arrive in September. For interleague road trips, the Royals travel to New York to play the Mets in April, Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in June, Colorado and St. Louis in July, Cincinnati in August, and they end the season with a six-game road trip to Washington and Atlanta. The All-Star break will take place July 15-18 with the game taking place at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Game times and a promotional schedule will be announced later.

No production, just vibes. pic.twitter.com/fi2wpYlaxc — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 13, 2023