Sunday Game thread

Baseball is a game full of threads. They obviously hold the uniforms together, but they are a vital part of how the game is played in how they’re sewn into gloves and especially baseballs. None of the other major sports use threads as prominently as baseball does.

Of course, the humble thread is even more versatile than this. It can be used in all kinds of hobbies from cross stitch and needlepoint to yo-yos or cat’s cradle. It’s also a very powerful idea. Some people even think of a kind of thread may hold the fabric (get it?) of the universe together in a concept known as string theory.

Of course, the thread holding all of these musings together is pretty thin. Yeah, I’m still protesting the Royals. But Omaha doesn’t play until this evening and the Game of the Day is Yankees at Rockies. Sounds boring as heck.

So I’m not watching either of those. I’m still not sure what the recap will be about. Still, here is your game thread so you can talk about how awful the Royals look against the Rays. At this point I just really pity the players. None of them wanted things to be like this, it’s got to be incredibly frustrating. I think any of the guys on the 26-man roster could be successful as part of other teams, but on this team, in this configuration? No chance.