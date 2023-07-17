 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Tigers Monday game thread

Jordan Lyles looks for win #2.

By Max Rieper
Cincinnati Reds v Kansas City Royals Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Royals continue their homestand tonight against the Central Division rival Tigers with a four-game series scheduled this week.

Jordan Lyles looks for win #2 in his first start since the All-Star break. Salvador Perez is out with a hamstring injury, but should be day-to-day and should avoid the Injured List.

Matt Manning has missed a lot of time this year, but last time out he was part of a combined no-hitter.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

