Royals vs. Tigers Monday game thread

The Royals continue their homestand tonight against the Central Division rival Tigers with a four-game series scheduled this week.

Jordan Lyles looks for win #2 in his first start since the All-Star break. Salvador Perez is out with a hamstring injury, but should be day-to-day and should avoid the Injured List.

Here's how we're taking the field tonight behind Jordan Lyles to open the series vs. the Tigers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/6IFvMTPmLw — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 17, 2023

Matt Manning has missed a lot of time this year, but last time out he was part of a combined no-hitter.

Game 1 in KC. pic.twitter.com/ZOfWxWHEfz — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 17, 2023

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.