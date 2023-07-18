Royals Rumblings - News for July 18, 2023

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at the impressive start from Alec Marsh.

It wasn’t just the fastball, but Marsh tweaked his slider a little bit during the break, according to Anne Rogers, and the results were there right away on it. It broke vertically a little more, going from his year average of 32 inches to 34 inches, but the horizontal break was very different. Previously this year, he hadn’t had any horizontal break on average, but it broke an average of three inches on Saturday afternoon. He got three whiffs on 10 swings, which is a nice percentage and it’s easy to see how this could become something even more impressive for him.

Staying with the Statcast metrics for a moment from Saturday’s game, Ragans had an impressive 25 percent whiff rate on 11 swings and misses but recorded only 12 called strikes. Still, he was getting plenty of chase, especially on his changeup and cutter. The Rays weren’t really squaring him up at all. His average exit velocity was 81 MPH. Only four of the 15 balls in play against him were considered hard hit. It’s still extremely early days, so it’s a bit silly to render a verdict on the trade, but the start is extremely promising. It’s a potential triumph of the analytics department, along with the scouting staff to find and identify key attributes that Ragans’ possesses that will take to the Royals’ pitching methodology.

Sounds like Salvador Perez (hamstring) will avoid the injured list. He will get a few days of rest as #Royals monitor his progress. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 17, 2023

Zack Greinke (right shoulder strain) is tracking to return from the injured list and make Thursday’s start against the Tigers. #Royals — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 17, 2023

Kansas City will continue to be involved in the reliever market with closer Scott Barlow, who has been one of the more reliable relievers in the American League over the past three years and has one year of control left. Beyond relievers, the Royals aren’t looking to move much of their young talent — at least this summer. That could change as the market heats up, and there are a few players outside the core who could be dealt, such as infielders Nicky Lopez and Matt Duffy, or outfielder Edward Olivares, although he is now dealing with a mild oblique injury. But as much as the Royals are sellers, how busy they are this Deadline remains to be seen.

