Blanco comes inches from cycle in 11-10 win over Detroit

Behind a near historic night from Dairon Blanco, the Royals evened up the series against Detroit with a 11-10 win. It’s victory No. 28 for Kansas City in 2023.

After four consecutive great starts by Royals pitching to begin the second half, Kansas City turned to Daniel Lynch IV to continue the trend. Only in the top of the first, Spencer Torkelson clobbered a two-run shot to put the Tigers in front 2-0. It was the first set of runs Royals starters had allowed in the first inning.

Fortunately for Kansas City, its offense was fueled by an unlikely hero…and that hero was named Dairon Blanco. In the bottom of the third, Blanco put the Royals on the board with an RBI-triple. Moments later, Maikel Garcia tied the game on a sacrifice fly.

The Royals busted things open in the ensuing inning with a five-spot. Freddy Fermín, Edward Olivares, Drew Waters and Blanco all drove in runs in a noisy frame.

However, the Tigers answered back with another three-run bomb from Torkelson — cutting the lead to two. In the top of the sixth, Detroit inched one-run closer on a sacrifice fly from Akil Baddoo.

In the end, though, it was the Royals’ night offensively. Garcia roped a two-run single in home half of the sixth to pad the cushion.

Garcia hits the ✌️ as he doubles to drive home ✌️ more for the #Royals!



As shaky as the bullpen was, Kansas City continued to pile it on. In fact, the Royals came inches from history in the bottom of the eighth. With a runner at first, Blanco needed a home run to complete the cycle. On a hanging breaking ball, he crushed it to deep left-center field. Sadly, the ball fell inches short of a two-run homer. Nonetheless, he finished 4-4 and three-RBI.



Scott Barlow almost surrendered a five-run lead — handing the Tigers four runs in the ninth, but he stranded the tying run at third to end the game.

The Royals, 28-68, will try and go for a series split at minimum tomorrow. Ryan Yarbrough squares off with Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. CT.