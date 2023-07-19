Royals Rumblings - News for July 19, 2023

Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors took notice of Carlos Hernández as a possible trade the Royals should explore, then adds this note about the Dayton Moore era:

Broadly speaking, this is the type of trade the Royals have been unwilling to make in recent years. They’ve held onto the majority of their controllable talent even through ongoing rebuilding efforts. For instance, Whit Merrifield drew trade interest for years before the Royals finally traded him last summer, only to command a much lesser return than he otherwise might have had they pulled the trigger a couple seasons prior. The Royals waited until Danny Duffy was a rental player on the injured list to move him at the deadline. They’ve frequently preferred to keep controllable players they feel can contribute to the next contending club, but that contending season has yet to come around (arguably in large part because they’ve opted not to sell controllable pieces at peak value).

Somehow the Royals ranked 25th in the Awful Announcing fan rankings for MLB broadcast teams. This is Jake Eisenberg erasure that I won’t stand for.

This play from Maikel Garcia last night deserves another look:

My goodness Maikel Garcia

pic.twitter.com/oxJQ1nlLv4 — Jared Perkins (@JaredCP1) July 19, 2023

Top pick Paul Skenes is officially a Pittsburgh Pirate, with a $9.2 million signing bonus.

The Braves extended 34-year-old catcher Travid D’Aruad for $8 million in 2024 plus a team option.

The Diamondbacks signed first-round pick Tommy Troy for $4.4 million, bit under slot for a #12 overall pick.

Speaking of both the D-backs and Braves, their 16-13 game last night was the highest-scoring contest in the Majors this year. One of Arizona’s runs scored on a dropped third strike play wherein Corbin Carroll struck out, but ended up at third base.

Corbin Carroll with the rare strikeout-triple pic.twitter.com/5rUlyJnvq0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 19, 2023

Mariners pitcher Paul Sewald was not happy that the Seattle team store is selling a bunch of Toronto Blue Jays gear.

NFL running backs aren’t getting paid well, and they’re fed up.

Head straight to the comments for over 1100 responses to Ask a Manager’s call for mortifying work stories.

I’m not 100% sure I agree with it being OK to cheap out on the tools in this list. Cheap rubber mallets can come out of their casing; the lowest tier of pliers don’t get a good grip How nice or not-nice are the hand tools you have around the house?

Apparently it is National Hot Dog Day. How are you and your loved ones celebrating? What is your ideal set of toppings for a hot dog?

Where do we all stand on country singer Miranda Lambert interrupting her own show to scold a group of women for taking a picture?

Just going to copy this headline word-for-word: Australian man and his dog rescued by Mexican tuna boat after drifting 3 months in the Pacific Ocean.

SOTD: Oasis - Don’t Look Back in Anger