Daniel Lynch to the Injured List, Austin Cox back up

The Royals placed left-hander Daniel Lynch on the 15-day Injured List with a left shoulder strain today and recalled pitcher Austin Cox. Lynch gave up five runs in five innings to get the win last night against Detroit, but had a noticeable drop in velocity. The 26-year-old missed the first two months of the season with a shoulder surgery. In nine starts this year, he has 4.64 ERA with just 34 strikeouts in 52 1⁄ 3 innings.

Cox was sent down just before the All-Star break to get regular work. In 20 2⁄ 3 innings with the Royals this year as a starter and reliever, he has a 3.05 ERA with 19 strikeouts and 10 walks. He made two starts for the Royals just before his demotion, but with the Storm Chasers he had a two-inning relief appearances and a three-inning start, so he is likely not stretched out to start yet. The Royals are expecting Zack Greinke off the Injured List tomorrow, so he will likely fill Lynch’s spot in the rotation.