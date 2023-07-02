Salvador Perez named to eighth All-Star Game

Selections for the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle were announced on Sunday, with Royals catcher Salvador Perez earning his eighth selection to the Midsummer Classic. Salvy is hitting .253/.288/.454 and leads all MLB catchers with 15 home runs. The only player in Royals history with more All-Star selections is George Brett with 13.

For Salvy, it will be his first All-Star appearances since 2021. He was also named to every All-Star Game from 2013 to 2018. The only MLB catchers with more All-Star appearances are Yogi Berra (15), Johnny Bench and Ivan Rodriguez (14), Mike Piazza (12), Roy Campanella, Gary Carter, Bill Dickey, Carlton Fisk, and Bill Freehan (11), Yadier Molina (10), and Elston Howard (9).

Salvy was named as a reserve behind Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman, will was elected as a starter, with Rangers catcher Jonah Heim also named as a reserve. Angels outfielder Mike Trout was selected to his 11th All-Star Game and Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw earned his 10th selection. The Atlanta Braves had eight selections, the most by any team since the 2012 Rangers. This year’s Rangers have six All-Stars, including four starters. Former Royals Whit Merrifield (Blue Jays), Jorge Soler (Marlins), and Brent Rooker (Athletics) will all be All-Stars, with Soler and Rooker selected for the first time. You can see complete All-Star rosters here.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.