Royals Rundown: Good News Around KC Royals, Prepping for Trade Deadline, Evaluating Post-All-Star Starters

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco get you all up to date on the Kansas City Royals! Jeremy has some good news about the team and the two talk about the best starters after the All-Star break! Plus, why is Jacob’s inbox full from the Royals Review community? The two talk ahead of the deadline and debate the pros and cons of trading away Salvy. But will it actually happen? Tune in to find out!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠@hokius⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at @RoyalRundownPod.

Find Jacob’s popular article here, titled “Royals fans, J.J. Picollo is not Dayton Moore”.