Game XCVIII: Royals v. Tigers

Things have been rough this season in Kansas City. And as the Chiefs head to camp, interest in the Royals may plummet even more. Kansas City has lost 7 of their last 10. Since May 30, they are 11-31. The 6-20 record in June was darn near the worst full month in franchise history, just a game up on August 2005 and June 2018.

This afternoon, they’ll send Zack Greinke to the mound looking for a split against the 3rd place Detroit Tigers. In his age-39 season, Greinke has taken a significant step back from 2022, but pitched well in his one start against the Tigers this season.

Greinke will face former Red Michael Lorenzen, making just his third career start against Kansas City. Here are your lineups for today’s game. Bobby Witt Jr. gets the day off.

Zack Greinke heads to the mound for the series finale vs. the Tigers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/SRm7nK67jB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 20, 2023