Royals vs. Yankees Friday game thread

The Royals travel to the Bronx tonight to take on the New York Yankees. These two teams were heated rivals in the 70s, but those days are long gone. The Yankees hold the overall edge in the series 310-202. The Royals have won the season series against the Yankees just twice since the 1995 work stoppage, in 1999 and in 2014, the last time they won a series in Yankee Stadium.

Alec Marsh will try to keep the ball in the tiny ballpark tonight. He struck out 11 Rays hitters his last time out, but is still looking for his first MLB win.

Royals and Yankees tonight from the Bronx. Pregame at 5:30CDT pic.twitter.com/55f0k90RwV — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) July 21, 2023

Clarke Schmidt goes for the Yankees tonight. He got off to a rough start, but has a 2.83 ERA over his last 11 games.

Game time is at 6:05 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.