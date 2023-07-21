 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Yankees Friday game thread

If the Royals can make it here, they can make it anywhere.

By Max Rieper
World Series Workouts Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images

The Royals travel to the Bronx tonight to take on the New York Yankees. These two teams were heated rivals in the 70s, but those days are long gone. The Yankees hold the overall edge in the series 310-202. The Royals have won the season series against the Yankees just twice since the 1995 work stoppage, in 1999 and in 2014, the last time they won a series in Yankee Stadium.

Alec Marsh will try to keep the ball in the tiny ballpark tonight. He struck out 11 Rays hitters his last time out, but is still looking for his first MLB win.

Clarke Schmidt goes for the Yankees tonight. He got off to a rough start, but has a 2.83 ERA over his last 11 games.

Game time is at 6:05 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

