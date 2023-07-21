Massey homers twice, but Yankees outslug Royals 5-4

Michael Massey enjoyed the first multi-home run game of his career, going yard twice, but the Yankees hit three homers of their own to outslug the Royals 5-4 Friday night in New York.

Former Royals outfielder Franchy Cordero started off the home run derby with a 373-foot shot off Alec Mash to make it 1-0. But the Royals were able to get that back and then some in the fourth off Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. Maikel Garcia led off with a double, and with two outs, MJ Melendez was hit by a pitch. Michael Massey smacked a pitch down the right field line into the upper deck for a three-run home run to give the Royals a 3-1 lead.

Massey in the Bronx! #Royals



Stream: https://t.co/rw3DjOse2f pic.twitter.com/Sy9QYJIIWN — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 22, 2023

But Marsh ran into trouble in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, he walked DJ LeMahieu, then gave up a single to Anthony Volpe. Journeyman outfielder Billy McKinney hit a pop fly on a Marsh curve that would have been an easy out in a lot of ballparks, but was a three-run home run in Yankee Stadium.

The Royals had a chance to tie in the fifth when Nick Pratto led off with a single. Kyle Isbel doubled, but Pratto hesitated going around third and stayed put rather than try to score. Garcia grounded out and Bobby Witt Jr. struck out to strand him at third.

The Yankees extended their lead to 5-3 in the fifth when Gleyber Torres hit a pop fly to right center that again, went over because this is a ballpark for ants.

⚾Gleyber Torres! HR (15)



7/21/23 @ NYY, ⬇️ 5th

vs RHP Alec Marsh



106.2 MPH / 22° / 383 ft to RF

Off a 92.7 MPH four-seam fb



▶️It's a home run in 3/30 parks.◀️

️(Only in CIN, LAA, NYY.)



See this play in Gameday: https://t.co/o744Uub6av pic.twitter.com/Pg0SQ1ylSf — Home Run Report (@homerunreport) July 22, 2023

Overall, Marsh pitched 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks, and all five Yankees runs coming via home run.

Massey added his second home run of the day in the eighth, giving him six dingers for the year and pulling the Royals to within a run at 5-4. Drew Waters led off the ninth with a single off Clay Holmes. With two outs, Bobby Witt Jr. hit a grounder deep in the hole at short. Shortstop Anthony Volpe’s only play was to try to get Waters going to third. The umpire initially ruled him safe, and the Yankees had already used their challenge. But somehow they got to challenge that play, and the replay ruling was that Waters was out, ending the game.

He's out! Ballgame over! Yankees win! Theeeeeeeeeeeeeee Yankees win! pic.twitter.com/NDm2ojQkMY — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) July 22, 2023

The Royals fall to 28-71 and will try to even the series tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 when Brady Singer takes on Gerrit Cole.