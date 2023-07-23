Win 29 or Loss 73: Royals at Yankees

The Kansas City Royals are still searching for their first win this season in the Bronx after losing two straight against the New York Yankees. Pitcher Jordan Lyles hopes to give the Royals bats a fighting chance in today’s series finale.

The betting lines, as of 11:50 CST have the Royals as +170 underdogs and the over/under is 9 runs. Which way are you betting today?

Here's how we're taking the field behind Jordan Lyles for the series finale in the Bronx.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/YEDgGmcd3Q — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 23, 2023

Utilityman Jake Bauers is making his return to the Yankees as the lead-off man, following a 10—day IL stint.

Plus, Jake Eisenberg gives high praise for some pressbox food.

Yankee Stadium Press Box bacon might be the best bacon ever…? pic.twitter.com/tQVa5ZreQZ — Jake Eisenberg (@JakeEisenberg_) July 23, 2023

First pitch is at 13:35 PM Kauffman Standard Time. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Kansas City or listen in on KCSP 610 Sports Radio.