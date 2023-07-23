 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Win 29 or Loss 73: Royals at Yankees

A pair or one-win starters on a Sunday afternoon.

By Jacob-Milham
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals are still searching for their first win this season in the Bronx after losing two straight against the New York Yankees. Pitcher Jordan Lyles hopes to give the Royals bats a fighting chance in today’s series finale.

The betting lines, as of 11:50 CST have the Royals as +170 underdogs and the over/under is 9 runs. Which way are you betting today?

Utilityman Jake Bauers is making his return to the Yankees as the lead-off man, following a 10—day IL stint.

Plus, Jake Eisenberg gives high praise for some pressbox food.

First pitch is at 13:35 PM Kauffman Standard Time. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Kansas City or listen in on KCSP 610 Sports Radio.

