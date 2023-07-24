 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 102 Thread: Royals vs. Guardians

wheee

By Matthew LaMar
Maikel Garcia #11 of the Kansas City Royals bats against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City.
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

It’s been years, multiple now, since the Cleveland Indians became the Cleveland Guardians but I still have to strain to remember “Guardians.” Still a more effective rebrand than whatever the hell is going on with Twitter.

If you are remotely interested in watching, erm, Ryan Yarbrough pitch tonight for a club on pace for 117 losses and has three wins since July 3, by all means. That’s what we’re here for.

Royals lineup

Guardians lineup

Let’s go Royals, wooooooooo

