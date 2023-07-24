Game 102 Thread: Royals vs. Guardians

It’s been years, multiple now, since the Cleveland Indians became the Cleveland Guardians but I still have to strain to remember “Guardians.” Still a more effective rebrand than whatever the hell is going on with Twitter.

If you are remotely interested in watching, erm, Ryan Yarbrough pitch tonight for a club on pace for 117 losses and has three wins since July 3, by all means. That’s what we’re here for.

Royals lineup

Ryan Yarbrough heads to the mound in Cleveland in the series opener vs. the Guardians.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/R4xMy4o0Ps — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 24, 2023

Guardians lineup

Let’s go Royals, wooooooooo