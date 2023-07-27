Royals Rumblings - News for July 27, 2023

Zack Greinke was amused by former teammate Myles Straw’s choice of walk-up song:

Guardians center fielder Myles Straw walked up to the plate for the first time and had a new walk-up song, chosen especially for Greinke: John Anderson’s “Seminole Wind,” which Greinke warmed up to when he was with the Astros and teammates with Straw. As soon as Greinke heard the opening notes, his head snapped up, and he looked at Straw with a grin and a nod. “He loves that intro,” Greinke said. “They liked it when I was in Houston. He talks about it a lot with me. So he finally did it, I guess.”

Alec Marsh struggled with command in yesterday’s loss:

Marsh has long struggled with walks and homers in his Minor League career; his walk rate never dipped below 10.1% in the Minors, while he gave up 28 homers in 124 1/3 innings last season alone. “If you walk guys in this league, they’re going to score,” Marsh said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve got a lot of things to look at. I don’t care if I give up solo home runs, but when there are guys on base, you can’t give up home runs. “... I thought my focus of attacking, using my strengths, wasn’t all the way there today. It wasn’t a great day for me. It set up the rest of the game, just how it got ugly, walking guys and stuff, it starts with me. I got to be able to get us in that game, keep us in that game.”

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reflects on John Sherman’s stadium ad open letter:

So sometime in August the Royals will sketch out their vision for the ballpark district. This doesn’t really interest me. Sherman has said that the “village” will be financed by the ownership group, which is the way it should be. They’re the ones who will profit. Let them build it on their dime. “Broad benefits” being mentioned twice just makes me think this is the new buzzword surrounding this project. The whole Clay County thing has a real Pittsburgh Penguins talking to The Sprint Center vibe. If you’re going to put a ballpark in a flat expanse of concrete, why wouldn’t you just keep it where Interstates 70 and 435 intersect? You know, a place that people can actually reach. I just have my doubts Clay County has the means to build out what Sherman and the Royals want. But they do provide a nice local threat to Jackson County. That is their role in this play.

Carlos Hernández presents something of a dilemma for Kansas City at the trade deadline.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman has three Royals prospects that should get a shot this season.

The White Sox have traded Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Angels.

The Dodgers and Guardians executed a one-for-one swap of struggling veterans, with Noah Syndergaard going to Cleveland and Amed Rosario headed to LA.

Old friend Jorge López is headed from Minnesota to Miami in a deal of relievers.

Washington’s clubhouse is really into popcorn.

Atlanta turned your standard issue 8-3-5 triple play.

We get at least five more years of Rob Manfred.

Lionel Messi is on a warpath in MLS.

The USWNT drew 1-1 last night with the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final.

Big XII leadership has approved Colorado to return to the conference.

Somebody painted their pool green to drive their neighbors nuts.

A California family is facing felony fraud charges for a ridiculous recycling scheme.

Your song of the day is Starfall by Illenium.