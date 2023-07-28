Royals Rumblings - News for July 28, 2023

Jaylon Thompson looks at which Royals could be traded ahead of the deadline.

The Royals have also received calls about reliever Carlos Hernandez, but it would take a lot to acquire him at the deadline. The Royals value his strikeout ability and have recently utilized him in high-leverage situations. Hernandez can touch 100 mph with his fastball. Opposing hitters are hitting just .143 against his slider this season. And Hernandez has multiple years of team control remaining. Other Royals who have drawn interest include infielder Nicky Lopez and pitchers Jose Cuas and Taylor Clarke.

Anne Rogers also looks at trade possibilities.

Infielder Nicky Lopez has begun to garner some interest given his defensive versatility, speed and lefty bat that has a .322 OBP this year despite hitting just .213. He would fit well as a bench player on a contending team and he is arbitration-eligible for the third time this offseason. Similarly, teams have inquired about Edward Olivares, per sources, because of his potential as a right-handed hitter off the bench.

She also gives an update on Daniel Lynch.

Lynch, who has been on the 15-day injured list since July 19 with a left shoulder strain, did not finish the bullpen session he was throwing on Tuesday after he faced a setback and needed to be shut down. He will go for follow-up tests and scans on Wednesday, according to manager Matt Quatraro, so the Royals should know more, including the next steps, by Friday when they open a homestand against the Twins at Kauffman Stadium. It was initially expected that Lynch would miss around two weeks, but that timeline is expected to be extended because of the setback.

Jim Bowden writes about what each team could do at the deadline.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter looks at Royals baserunning this year.

Former Royals manager Buddy Bell resigned his position with the Reds.

Reds VP and senior adviser (and father of manager David Bell) Buddy Bell quietly resigned several weeks ago. Lots of intrigue there. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2023

Lorenzo Cain was on the Behind the Seams podcast.

The Pirates trade former Royals slugger Carlos Santana to the Brewers.

Shohei Ohtani twirls a gem as a pitcher in game one of a doubleheader, then homers twice in game two.

The Angels designate former All-Star first baseman Jared Walsh for assignment.

The Dodgers may be interested in Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

San Diego will entertain offers on some of their biggest stars.

Extension talks have not progressed for Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks.

Miami is interested in shortstop Tim Anderson.

Joey Votto goes on an epic rant at Mad Dog Russo.

Baseball America looks at how much each team spent in the draft.

Why Patrick Mahomes is the most underpaid player in the NFL.

What other schools will join the Big 12 now that Colorado is back?

A whistleblower testifies to Congress that the U.S. has recovered non-human biologics from UFO crash sites.

Tesla suppressed driver complaints about its cars and rigged projections for battery life.

The season finale of Marvel’s Secret Invasion left some fans wanting.

Your song of the day is Dr. Dog with Heart It Races.