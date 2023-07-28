Game One Hundred and Five: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

The first-place Minnesota Twins (54-50) are in Kansas City tonight to kick off a series against their last-place AL Central counterpart, the Royals (29-75). Brady Singer is on the bump for Kansas City, sporting a 6-8 record with a 5.55 ERA this season. Opposite him will be Sonny Gray, 4-4, with a 3.15 ERA this season. Salvador Perez will start at first base for the boys in blue.

First pitch is at 7:10 CST

Royals Lineup

Brady Singer heads to the mound tonight to open the series vs. the Twins.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/fmVE2tOJvn — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 28, 2023

Twins Lineup