Game 106: Twins at Royals

Boy, last night’s game was something, eh? A blown lead, but then a stunning walkoff grand slam from Junior himself (off a 100+mph pitch inside from Jhoan Duran, no less). At least there’s something that will be remembered from this season in a good way.

Unfortunately (or fortunately?), in baseball, no one can linger on a moment like that. There’s another game the next day, and here we are with the next game. The 30-75 Royals look to take Game 2 against the 54-51 Minnesota Twins.

Jordan Lyles takes the bump against Bailey Ober. Lyles last saw action six days ago against the Yankees in New York and gave up five runs in five innings of work. Bailey Ober comes in on kind of a hilarious streak of average-ishness stretching back to 2022, though his season ERA of 2.76 wants you to believe there’s more.

Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.76 ERA / 3.59 FIP / 4.32 xFIP)

vs.

Jordan Lyles (1-12, 6.19 ERA / 5.44 FIP / 5.35 xFIP)

Action kicks off at 6:10pm Kauffman time. You can watch on Bally Sports KC or listen on 610. Lineups below.