Royals Rumblings - News for July 3, 2023

The big win Sunday over the Dodgers was a big pick-me-up for the team.

“That was incredible,” starting pitcher Brady Singer said of the series win. “Obviously, it’s the Dodgers, a really, really good baseball team. I think the whole series, everything was working. I mean, you saw the offense today, I think, even towards the bottom of the lineup, they were incredible the whole day. “I mean, the whole series, the defense was really, really good the whole time. That was one of my favorite series to win. That was really cool.”

Maikel Garcia enjoyed his first four-hit game.

“It feels really good to be the leadoff hitter,” Garcia said. “But I’m just happy that my teammates are on base, and I get the chance to get RBIs.”... “Turn it around, and you have Maikel, who has been swinging it good, at the top,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “If you keep pressuring them, getting the ball in play — a lot of those balls weren’t driven, but they were at-bats where they worked the count or put a good swing on it.”

Pete Grathoff got the reaction from Salvador Perez on his eighth All-Star selection.

“It means a lot. I think every personal player, first we need to play for the team. You know it’s about winning and losing,” Perez said. “I think everybody has personal goals, and that’s one of the goals, you know, making it to the All-Star Game. “So it means a lot, especially with the family. It’s a family time, too. Make your mom, make a lot of family happy and proud of you. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Anne Rogers writes about how reliever Will Klein worked his way up to earning a spot in the Futures Game.

But overall, Klein’s having more fun in a less stressful year. He’s throwing his slider again, a pitch he had in college but scrapped because his curveball was better. This offseason, the Royals asked if he would want to throw it, giving him a pitch to cover another part of the zone that complements his power fastball and curveball. He was all in and retooled the pitch with the help of his training facility in St. Louis and the Royals. “[I’m] able to execute fastballs to both sides of the plate, land the curveball when I want, and then the slider has been a big putaway pitch,” Klein said. “So that’s been a fun addition.”

The Royals promoted former first-round pick Frank Mozzicato to High-A Quad Cities.

Former Royals farmhand Dwayne Hosey is making a difference in youth baseball.

The Tigers release former Royals reliever Trevor Rosenthal.

Here’s who’s participating in the Home Run Derby.

Who was snubbed from the All-Star Game?

Carlos Rodon may finally make his Yankees debut this week.

Shohei Ohtani has been on fire in the month of June.

The Cubs are not likely to extend pitcher Marcus Stroman before the trade deadline.

The Cardinals are likely to make several position players available for a trade.

The Brewers designate reliever Matt Bush for assignment.

Bob Nightengale writes about Bobby Bonilla Day, the day the former star gets his annual paycheck from the Mets.

Baseball America ranks the top 50 prospects in their publication’s history.

Jen Pawol is trying to become the first female MLB umpire.

Russell Westbrook takes the largest pay cut in NBA history to stay with the Clippers.

Jason Belmonte’s two-handed technique has challenged the sport of bowling.

The world of penile enlargement has left a lot of men disfigured.

Twitter begins limiting how many Tweets unverified users can view.

How Dial of Destiny reckons with the legend of Indiana Jones.

Your song of the day is The Ramones with I Don’t Want to Grow Up.