Royals Rundown: June Prospect Special, Plus Royals Updates

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are joined by two very special guests for this month’s prospect special! Just Baseball’s Jared Perkins and Royals Review’s Preston Farr give their takes on a pitcher and batter at each level. Plus, how is the group feeling about the return for Aroldis Chapman? Tune in for a deep look into the past month in the Kansas City Royals farm system!

