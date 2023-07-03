 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Rundown: June Prospect Special, Plus Royals Updates

A full house on all this Kansas City Royals prospects.

By Jacob-Milham
Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are joined by two very special guests for this month’s prospect special! Just Baseball’s Jared Perkins and Royals Review’s Preston Farr give their takes on a pitcher and batter at each level. Plus, how is the group feeling about the return for Aroldis Chapman? Tune in for a deep look into the past month in the Kansas City Royals farm system!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at @hokius, Jacob Milham at @JacobMilhamKC, and Greg Walker at @Gregnotcreg.

Follow Preston Farr on Twitter at @royalsminors. Also, follow Jared Perkins on Twitter at @JaredCP1 and Behind the Seams on YouTube!

