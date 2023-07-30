The Dodgers reportedly checked in on Brady Singer

In a search for more starting pitching, the Los Angeles Dodgers checked in on Royals pitcher Brady Singer, according to a report by Jack Harris and Jorge Castillo at the Los Angeles Times. However they add that “no traction toward a deal has materialized.” The 26-year-old right-hander has a 5.46 ERA in 21 starts for the Royals. He is under club control through the 2026 season.

A deal seems particularly unlikely in the wake of recent comments by Royals general manager J.J. Picollo on how the Royals would approach the trade deadline.

“We have more of an interest based on the core of our team right now that we think is our future, to adding pieces that will help put that team together. That’s our preference.”

However Picollo did add that they would not ignore a deal that makes them better in the long-run. Singer had a breakout season last year with a 3.23 ERA in 153 1⁄ 3 innings with 4.5 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. He got off to a dreadful start this year, but has been very effective lately, with a 3.92 ERA over his last 11 starts, including a season-high 10 strikeouts in a win over the Twins on Friday.

The Dodgers have had their rotation in flux the last week, having traded away Noah Syndergaard to Cleveland, and acquiring Lance Lynn from the White Sox. According to the article, the Dodgers are also targeting Justin Verlander, Eduardo Rodriguez, Mitch Keller, Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Montgomery. The team is currently without starters Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, or Dustin May, leaving them to rely on rookies like Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, and Michael Grove. In the last 30 days, Dodgers starters have a 5.79 ERA, second-worst in all of baseball.