It’s the first day of the rest of the season, Royals win 2-1

I wrote in the game thread that Ryan Yarbrough has been quite good for the Royals, especially since his return from injury. Today he was even better, pitching seven innings of one-run ball and not walking anyone to earn the win.

If he’s still a Royal Tuesday evening, someone should be fired.

You can’t look me in the eye and tell me that no one could possibly want him for their starting rotation during their stretch run. The Rangers are so desperate for starters that they’ve acquired two in the past 24 hours. They can’t be the only team that wants them and those are two fewer guys now available out there.

The Royals needed the excellent start because they only managed six total hits. Freddy Fermin got the hitting and scoring started by absolutely wrecking a hanging splitter from Twins starter Kenta Maeda. It was a no-doubter. I don’t know if it’s been mentioned before, but Rex used a nickname for Fermin that was new to me and I think I like it: The Ferminator.

Yarbrough, unfortunately, gave up a solo home run in the third to Matt Wallner. Fortunately, the Royals came right back in the bottom of the inning while wearing out Willi Castro. First baseman Nicky Lopez hit a soft liner in front of him before Maikel Garcia ripped a double over his head to finalize the score.

Kenta Maeda pitched well, but he was no match for Ryan Yarbrough, who, again, should be traded ASAP.

Dylan Coleman pitched the eighth inning and looked quite good despite doing his best Ricky Vaughn impersonation, pulling one slider well out of Fermin’s reach and then letting another one slip out of his hand to fly behind Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton.

And then the firsts. Carlos Hernández (speaking of a guy who shouldn’t be here come Tuesday evening) pitched the ninth inning to earn his first career save. The win marked the first time all season the Royals have completed a sweep of another team and also the first time all season they’ve even won three in a row.

The Royals are off tomorrow, but the trade deadline is in full swing now and the Royals absolutely need to be involved. Yarbrough, Barlow, Hernández, and Lopez should all be wearing new uniforms before next we see Kansas City take the field when the Mets come to visit Tuesday night.