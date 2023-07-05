Royals Rumblings - News for July 5, 2023

Zack Greinke might be OK after leaving yesterday’s game, per Anne Rogers:

Quatraro described Greinke’s injury as “very mild shoulder discomfort.” Says they’ll see how Greinke feels tomorrow but “nothing overly concerning.” #Royals — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 4, 2023

Not to be a Debbie Downer, but I will believe he’s OK when I see him back on the mound.

At Into the Fountains, Craig Brown asks what Salvy’s All-Star selection says about the Royals:

The rules say every team must be represented. The infield is chock full of Blue Jays and José Ramírez as player picks. Putting three catchers on the team (Adley Rutschman is the player’s vote), means it’s kind of a numbers game that puts Perez on the roster. So in that instance, it doesn’t really say much at all about the rebuild. On the other hand, there’s not a single player on this roster pushing the issue. It would’ve taken the matter out of the hands of the commissioner, had someone from this team…anyone…stepped forward and put together a season that was even borderline impressive. This is not an indictment of Perez as an All-Star. I think he’s deserving, actually. In the AL, Perez ranks first among catchers in home runs (15), is second in slugging (.451) and RBIs (40). The veteran can still produce with the bat. However, the fact that the captain, a 12-year veteran of a now perpetually rebuilding organization, is the Royals’ lone All-Star representative, it does say quite a bit about the Royals’ current state of rebuild. Then again, so does a .294 winning percentage.

The Royals promoted outfielder Diego Hernandez to Double-A.

A day after Clayton Kershaw hit the Injured List, the Dodgers announced that Dustin May is out for the season to have surgery on the flexor tendon in his elbow.

Rough day to be an Angels fan: Mike Trout was placed on the IL with a hamate fracture. Shoehi Ohtani, fresh off of being named to the All-Star game twice (again), left his start with a finger blister. And in that same link, Anthony Rendon fouled a ball off his shin and had to leave the game.

Related: a fan got a jersey made to reference the infamous Tungsten Arm O’Doyle tweet:

An anonymous follower DM'd me these pictures of himself going to an Angels game dressed in a custom Tungsten Arm O'Doyle jersey and hat. pic.twitter.com/V6tBXuyRu0 — ℳatt (@matttomic) July 4, 2023

The Blue Jays are bringing Alek Manoah back up to the Majors.

The Padres designated Nelson Cruz for assignment.

A cute story about some of the non-stars on the Phillies getting recognized around town more since their World Series run last fall. People who live in a MLB city: do you ever see players around?

Omaha Storm Chasers graphic designer Alex Seder photoshopped a skateboard into a photo I took of Nate Eaton, and I think we should all look at it:

