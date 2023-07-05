Zack Greinke placed on the Injured List

The Royals have placed pitcher Zack Greinke on the 15-day Injured List with right-shoulder tendinitis and have called up pitcher Dylan Coleman from Triple-A Omaha. Greinke exited his start on Tuesday in the sixth inning with shoulder discomfort. Yesterday, manager Matt Quatraro called it a mild discomfort and “nothing overly concerning”.

Zack Greinke is flying home to KC today. Will see team doctor tomorrow to determine if any further testing or other courses of action are needed on his shoulder. Royals hope his stay on the IL is short and that he’s back soon after the break — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) July 5, 2023

Greinke had a 5.44 ERA in 18 starts this year with the second-lowest walk rate of all qualified starters. He expressed some frustration after a rough start a few weeks ago, saying “there’s never really an at-bat I feel like I’m completely in control anymore.” Greinke is still 54 strikeouts away from 3,000 for his career, and a trip to the Injured List lessens the likelihood he can reach that mark this season.

Dylan Coleman made the Opening Day roster but gave up ten runs and seven walks in five innings of work before being demoted. The 26-year-old has been up in each of the last two seasons with the Royals, flashing great velocity, but poor control. In 19 innings for Omaha this year he had a 4.26 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 22 walks.

With Greinke’s injury and starter Austin Cox optioned to Omaha yesterday, the Royals are without a scheduled starter for the first-half finale on Sunday. Ryan Yarbrough and Brad Keller are both still early in their rehab process, so a bullpen game is a possibility.