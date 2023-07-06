Game LXXXVIII: Royals at Guardians

For a brief moment, the Royals were the worst team in baseball. From June 6 until June 13, the Oakland A’s didn’t lose a baseball game, putting together an unthinkable 7-game winning streak. During the same stretch, Kansas City was in the midst of a 7-game losing streak.

But that didn’t last long. Oakland responded by losing their next eight games and 12 of 14. Entering today’s game, however, the Royals are giving their battle for the basement full beans. With an A’s win and a Kansas City loss, the Royals will be a half-game back of Oakland. They enter today’s series-opening contest against the Guardians as losers in seven of their last 10 games, still on pace for one of the worst seasons in modern MLB history.

Kansas City sends 1-11 Jordan Lyles to the mound to stop the bleeding. Here are your lineups for tonight’s game.