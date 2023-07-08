Saturday Game thread - Royals at Guardians

The Royals once again face the Guardians in this final series before the All-Star Break. They have scored one run in their past three games. Every time it seems like the Royals can’t get any worse or experience any more bad luck, they do. We’ll see if it lets up today or continues.

Brady Singer will be pitching for the Royals. He has not been good this year. That said, he’s kept the runs and hits down in his last two starts. He has been walking almost as many as he strikes out, though, which is a big concern. Still, maybe he can keep the good times rolling for one last start before his short vacation.

The Guardians will ask rookie Gavin Williams to make his fourth big league start. He’s 0-1 but with a 3.79 ERA and a perfectly 2-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His second career start was against the Royals a couple of weeks ago and he pitched seven scoreless innings while striking out six and walking only one. The Royals faithful will have to hope the team picked up on something that can change the outcome this time.

Edward Olivares was a late scratch from the lineup. It will be interesting to see if he came up injured or if the Royals managed to trade him.

Lineups