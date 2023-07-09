Royals designate Amir Garrett for assignment

The Royals announced they are designating pitcher Amir Garrett for assignment in a series of moves that includes the return if pitcher Ryan Yarbrough from the Injured List. The Royals are also placing outfielder Edward Olivares on the Injured List with a left oblique strain and recalling Samad Taylor from Triple-A Omaha.

Garrett was in his second season with the Royals after being acquired from the Reds before the 2022 season for pitcher Mike Minor. The 31-year-old lefty had a 3.33 ERA but a 5.59 FIP in 24 1⁄ 3 innings this year. He had a high strikeout rate of 25 percent, but he had the third-highest walk rate among all relievers with 20 innings pitched. Overall, Garrett appeared in 87 games with the Royals with a 4.39 ERA and 4.16 FIP with 6.7 walks-per-nine innings.

The Royals would have seven days to work out a trade for Garrett or give him his outright release. Garrett has a salary of $2.65 million for the entire season.

Yarbrough returns to start Sunday’s first-half finale against Cleveland. He had been out since May 7 after being struck in the face by a line drive. In 26 1⁄ 3 innings with the Royals, he has a 6.15 ERA and 5.19 FIP and will make his fourth start today.

Olivares was a late scratch for yesterday’s game with back tightness and will miss the next two weeks with what is described as a mild oblique strain. The 27-year-old was hitting .242/.296/.410 with six home runs in 67 games. Taylor had spent a few weeks with the Royals before, and was demoted last week after going 4-for-30 with six walks. The lack of outfielders has forced Nicky Lopez to start in left field for Sunday’s game, and it will be the first time he has played outfield at the pro level.