Sunday game thread

Royals fans are watching intently to see when Angel Zerpa might be ready to rejoin the big league club. He quickly became a fan favorite with a handful of impressive-looking starts during the COVID-pocalypse to the Royals roster about this time last year before suffering a season-ending injury. Today he will be making his sixth rehab start as he attempts to return to major league readiness, though only his third in AAA.

The starts for Northwest Arkansas proceeded uneventfully, but he’s struggled a bit since heading back to Omaha. He has given up six runs in 8.2 innings while striking out twelve. Hopefully, he can continue to stretch out and right the ship against the Gwinnett Stripers.

Like the major league team, the Storm Chasers will have a four-day vacation for the All-Star Break following today’s game. Hopefully, they’ll take it a bit more seriously than the Royals have taken their games and come away with a win.

Since I don’t have lineups for you, here are a couple of photos from our own Minda Haas Kuhlmann’s Flickr archive. Be sure to check it out yourself at https://www.flickr.com/photos/mindahaas/